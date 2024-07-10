Final 'Conjuring' film set for September 2025 release

Washington [US], July 10 : Fans of the supernatural horror franchise 'The Conjuring' need to mark their calendars for the anticipated conclusion as New Line Cinema has officially set a release date of September 5, 2025, for the fourth and final instalment of the main 'Conjuring' series.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the news.

Directed by Michael Chavez, known for his work on 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' and 'The Nun II', this upcoming film is touted as the definitive sendoff for the storyline that began captivating audiences in 2013.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has penned the script, promising to deliver a fitting climax to the series.

The 'Conjuring' universe, originally helmed by James Wan with its debut in 2013, has become a cornerstone of supernatural horror cinema, grossing over USD 2 billion globally across its various films and spinoffs.

The series revolves around the paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, whose encounters with the supernatural have enthralled audiences for nearly a decade.

In addition to its main entries, the franchise has spawned successful spinoffs such as the 'Annabelle' series, focused on the eerie doll introduced in the original film.

New Line Cinema has confirmed that the final 'Conjuring' film will be released in IMAX, promising an immersive experience for fans as they bid farewell to the Warrens and their terrifying adventures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, alongside the announcement of the 'Conjuring' finale, New Line also adjusted the release date of Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'Bride!', a fresh take on the classic 'Bride of Frankenstein' tale starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley, moving it up to September 26, 2025, also in IMAX format.

