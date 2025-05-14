‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ directors share thrill of joining franchise

Mumbai, May 14 "Final Destination: Bloodlines" directors Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky have expressed their excitement about joining the franchise, which began in 2000.

Lipovsky said that the most thrilling part of making a “Final Destination movie is that it’s a Final Destination movie.”

He added: “You’re part of this franchise, this history, that has touched culture for the last 25 years in a way that people in their normal lives—when something out of left field happens to them—they say, ‘Well, that was a Final Destination moment.’

He said it is a part of the culture of everyone who loves movies.

“And to be able to enter into that world and play in that sandbox as a filmmaker is just so exciting. Not only do you want to honor everything that’s come before, but you also want to push it forward into a realm in which it hasn’t been. And that’s a really, really exciting challenge.”

Stein said that one of the most exciting things about making Final Destination Bloodlines was all the practical effects and stunts they were able to do.

“The team, the producers, the studio were really excited to do as much of this movie practically, “right in front of our eyes,” as we could. So, we built the giant restaurant… and then we blew it up,” said Stein.

Lipovsky added: “Built a cabin in the woods, and then we blew it up.”

The two directors said that they “blew a lot of stuff up.

“Which, when you’re a filmmaker, it’s just really fun to be able to do. Also, the team we got to work with was really at the top of their game—the best crew, creating the craziest stunts and effects that you can imagine in order to really bring the epic scope of this movie to life,” said Stein.

Distributed in cinemas worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will release in India on May 15.

