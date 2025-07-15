"Final rites of B Saroja Devi will be conducted with full state honours": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday paid his respects to legendary actress B Saroja Devi, who passed away at the age of 87 and announced that her final rites will be performed with full state honours.

In a statement to the media, Siddaramaiah remembered meeting the actress several times in the past and spoke about her warm and kind nature. He praised her long and successful career in Indian cinema and acknowledged her contribution to the film industry across multiple languages.

"I had met her several times in the past. Wherever we met, she always spoke with great affection and warmth. She was an actress with a wonderful personality. May her soul rest in peace. She acted in numerous films. There is a proposal to name 11th Cross in Malleswaram after B. Saroja Devi. Discussions will be held regarding that. Instructions have been given to conduct her final rites with full state honours," he said.

Saroja Devi got her big break with her Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955). She made her Telugu film debut with Pandurang Mahathyam (1957) and acted in several successful films until the late 1970s.

The Tamil film Nadodi Mannan (1958) established her as one of the top actresses in Tamil cinema. After her marriage in 1967, she remained the second most sought-after actress in Tamil films until 1974, while she continued to be a top actress in Telugu and Kannada cinema from 1958 to 1980.She also acted in Hindi films, starting with Paigham (1959) until the mid-1960s.

She acted in 161 consecutive films as the female lead between 1955 and 1984.Sarojadevi was awarded the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 1992.

She also received an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University and the Kalaimamani Award of Tamil Nadu. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.Known for her work in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films, Saroja Devi's demise has left the industry in shock.

