"Finally getting to do stuff I've always wanted to do": Sebastian Stan on finding success in his 40s

Washington DC [US], November 5 : Actor Sebastian Stan opened up about why he feels he has to challenge himself and take on different roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I have to try to offer something different than before. And I've never favoured one role over another," he said. "The Marvel stuff, I'll always, till the end of time, say it really helped me grow as a person and helped me grow as an actor, and it taught me relationships and Robert Downey Jr., and Scarlett Johansson and all these people I looked up to, and it was a business. It was a family, and it gave me a sense of belonging, and it's always there for that, but it was only the first step for me."

However, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star noted that his transition to more critically acclaimed projects, such as I, Tonya, Pam & Tommy, A Different Man, and The Apprentice, needed to happen later in his life.

"This is where I'm finally now, and I'm lucky that it's happening in my 40s, and it didn't happen earlier for me because I look at these young guys like Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler they're doing stuff that I don't think I could have done at their age. I just wasn't there. I wasn't caught up yet," Stan explained. "I'm amazed at where they are at this point because I go, 'Wow, where's that guy going to be at 40?' Imagine. But for me, I needed to grow," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He also credited this to not being born in the United States, as Stan is from Romania. "There was a significant part of my youth that I had to spend to get Americanized or to fit in and really find my way differently," the actor said. "But it's really now that I feel I'm finally getting to do the stuff I've always wanted to do," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At the 2024 Oscars, Stan received his first Oscar nomination, as well as nods from the Golden Globes, BAFTA, and Film Independent Spirit Awards, for his portrayal of President Donald Trump in The Apprentice. However, he lost to Adrien Brody for The Brutalist. The actor also nabbed Emmy, Critics' Choice Award and Golden Globe nominations for his role as rock star Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy. For his role in this year's A Different Man, Stan won his first Golden Globe, among other awards and nominations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor