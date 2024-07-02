Financial fraud allegations levelled against producers of RDX film

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], July 2 : The producers of 'RDX' film have landed in trouble as a financial fraud complaint has been lodged against them.

Anjana Abraham, a resident of Tripunithura, filed the complaint, claiming Sophia Paul and James Paul failed to distribute the promised profit margins to stakeholders.

Anjana claimed to have invested Rs 6 crore in the film's production after being assured of a full return on investment and a 30 per cent share of total profits.

As per Anjana's complaint, she has only received her initial investment, despite several requests.

RDX, directed by Nahas Hidayath, was released on August 25, 2023. Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav starred in the film.

