Find out Preity Zinta's favourite film with Salman Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Preity Zinta, who has worked with Salman Khan in several films, on Monday, revealed her favourite movie with him during an interaction session on social media.

Preity conducted a #Q&A session on X (formerly known as Twitter) where she answered several fans' questions related to her upcoming film, co-stars among others.

During the interaction, one of the users asked "your fav film of Salman Khan.. When both of you working together?"

https://twitter.com/realpreityzinta/status/1787395931609911308?

To which, Preity replied, "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke."

Curious fans of Preity and Salman want to see the duo again on screen.

Another user asked, "Want to see you again on screen with salman bhai. Any possibility?? #pzchat."

https://twitter.com/realpreityzinta/status/1787392247450787927?

In response, Preity wrote, "If there is a good script, everything is possible."

Praising Salman, Preity stated, "Salman has a heart of gold & is the most loyal & amazing friend besides being an incredibly talented and effortless actor. His sense of music is excellent & he is extremely down to earth n simple when u get to know him."

https://twitter.com/realpreityzinta/status/1787414198370119955

Salman and Preity have worked together in several films. To name a few, they shared screen space in 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Krega', and 'Jaan-E-Mann'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity Zinta is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Lahore 1947' alongside veteran actor Sunny Deol.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this project marks a significant milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.

'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Adding to the anticipation, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal has also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role.

The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.

