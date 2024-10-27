Finn Wolfhard recalls chilling ghost encounter while filming 'It'

Washington [US], October 27 : While filming the chilling 2017 horror film 'It', Finn Wolfhard experienced more than just the fear induced by a terrifying clown.

In an interview with People magazine, the 21-year-old actor, who played Richie Tozier, recounted a potentially eerie encounter he and his castmates had on set.

Reflecting on his experiences in supernatural roles, Wolfhard noted, "I've been in a lot of supernatural movies and TV shows, but ironically, I've never really seen a full-on ghost."

However, during the shoot in an abandoned mansion in Toronto, he and some of his fellow cast members ventured to the upper floors for a bit of exploration.

"We went up to the top floor and there was one room where we saw a guy in black just kind of doing electrician work, and we were just like, 'Okay, that's just a crew member,'" he recounted during the interview with People magazine.

The twist came when they later discovered that no one on the crew recognized the man, and he vanished without a trace. "It could have been someone just messing around, but, yeah, it was pretty scary," Wolfhard admitted.

Wolfhard, who has built a career in the horror genre with projects like 'Stranger Things', 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', and 'The Addams Family', vividly remembers the unsettling incident.

In 'It', he starred alongside Sophia Lillis, Jaden Lieberher, and Bill Skarsgard, who portrayed the infamous Pennywise.

The film, based on Stephen King's 1986 novel, was the first part of a two-part adaptation, followed by 'It: Chapter Two' in 2019, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy.

Both films, along with a 1990s miniseries, are currently available for streaming on Max.

