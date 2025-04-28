Finn Wolfhard shares his working experience with Willem Dafoe in 'The Legend of Ochi'

Washington [US], April 28 : Actor and musician Finn Wolfhard shared his working experience with Willem Dafoe on their new movie, 'The Legend of Ochi'.

"For the first few days, it was hard not to see Norman Osborn," said Wolfhard in an interview, referring to Dafoe's portrayal of the fan-favourite Spider-Man villain, reported People.

Dafoe portrayed Osborne, the founder and CEO of Oscorp Technologies and the father of Harry Osborn, who also becomes the Green Goblin, in 2002's Spider-Man, opposite Tobey Maguire as the titular superhero.

He reprised the role years later for 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw Maguire also reprise his Spider-Man/Peter Parker role, opposite Tom Holland doing the same, as well as Andrew Garfield. as per the outlet.

Wolfhard and Dafoe now star in The Legend of Ochi an A24 film that follows a young girl (Helena Zengel) who goes on an adventure to return a young forest creature, which she had been taught to fear, to its family.

Reaclling the time he spend working with Dafoe, Wolfhard shared that there was "definitely" one thing that stood out about the actor "his voice," according to People.

"Whenever I would hear his voice, I'd be like, 'Oh, my God! He's real,' " he shared. "He's in every movie of all time, and his voice is so iconic, and his acting is so legendary."

Wolfhard, whose directional debut, Hell of a Summer, is also currently in theaters, shared, "I really got to watch him, and through watching him, I feel like I learned a lot about acting and the craft of acting. ... He's just always been someone who I think just is in it for the art of it," reported People.

The Legend of Ochi is in theatres now.

