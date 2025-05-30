FIR filed after Kamal Haasan's portrait set ablaze in Bengaluru amidst Kannada row

Mumbai, May 30 Kamal Haasan's Kannada row seems to have escalated. An FIR was filed in Bengaluru after the actor's portrait was set on fire.

A suo moto FIR under sections BNS US 270 and 283 has been registered by the Basaveshwara Nagar Police after a group of people allegedly set fire to a portrait of the veteran actor. The FIR has reportedly been filed against the members of the Karunada Yuva Sena.

One of the accused, identified as Ravi Kumar, has also been taken into custody for further questioning. The unfortunate incident took place on the night of 29th May.

In another update, Haasan has refused to apologise after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) threatened to boycott his film "Thug Life," outraged by his remark on the Kannada language.

Addressing the media, outside the DMK party headquarters in Chennai, Haasan said, "It is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise, if I'm not, I won't."

The controversy erupted after Haasan stated that "Kannada was born out of Tamil" during a promotional event for "Thug Life".

His remark led to a massive outrage amongst the pro-Kannada groups. Not just that, the KRV activists even teared up the posters of the film in Bengaluru.

Additionally, the KRV president, Praveen Shetty filed a complaint at Bengaluru’s RM Nagar Police Station, terming Haasan's remark as “unlawful”.

Clearing the air, Haasan previously stated that his remark on the Kannada language was from a place of love and hence, he would not apologize for something said out of love.

"Thug Life" is expected to reach the cinema halls on 5 June.

