FIR filed against Sonu Nigam over alleged hurtful remarks at Bengaluru event

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3 : A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against playback singer Sonu Nigam for allegedly making hurtful remarks about the Kannadiga community during a music event in Bengaluru.

The complaint was lodged by Dharmaraj A, President of the Bengaluru City District Unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organization.

The complaint accuses Sonu Nigam of making "objectionable and emotionally provocative" statements that have hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community and incited hatred among various linguistic communities in Karnataka.

A part of the complaint reads: "This complaint is lodged against the renowned singer Shri Sonu Nigam for making objectionable and emotionally provocative statements during a musical event held on April 25 and 26, at East Point College of Engineering and Technology, Virgonagar, Bengaluru, which falls under your police station's jurisdiction. His statements have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community, incited hatred among various linguistic communities in Karnataka, and are likely to provoke violence. A video of Shri Sonu Nigam's statement has gone viral, causing widespread outrage among millions of Kannadigas across the state."

The FIR has been registered under Sections 351(2), 352(I), and 353 of the Indian Penal Code. The police are investigating the matter.

The statement was reportedly made on stage and was captured in a video that has since gone viral, causing strong reactions from people in Karnataka, with many expressing anger on social media.

