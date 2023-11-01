FIR lodged against Kannada actor Darshan after his dogs bite woman

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 1 : Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has landed in legal trouble.

An FIR has been registered under section 289 IPC against Darshan for alleged negligent conduct in letting his pet dogs bite a woman who had parked her car in a vacant space near the actor's residence in Bengaluru.

The incident took place on October 28 at RR Nagar.

Darshan is yet to comment on the matter.

Darshan made his debut in 2001 with the film Majestic and has gone on to act in more than 50 films in his career. He and controversies go hand-in-hand. Recently, he issued an apology letter to the media after 2 years of ban over a viral audio clip.

On the occasion of the Varamahalakshmi festival, Darshan reviewed his past and requested to end the feud.

"Happy Varamahalakshmi to all the people of Karnataka, my celebrities and senior journalists, media friends. For the last two years, there was a rift between me and Kannada media friends. On the eve of this Varalakshmi festival, a discussion was held between me and the editors of major Kannada media under the leadership of my friend Rockline Venkatesh and the whole case ended happily," he wrote on X.

"A few years back an audio of mine went viral unintentionally and caused a whole controversy. It was a response to a man's words in some dire hour. It was not a joke about other media personalities. I don't know with what malice that person did but may that person be well and may that person not repeat such malice in the future," he added.

The actor continued and said that he wasn't ashamed to apologise. "However, there is nothing wrong in apologizing to the elders of the media if they are hurt by such words. Let the fourth arm of democracy, the media, be forgiven for this untoward incident. A good society needs good media. I also have respect for the media. My growth in the film industry is also due to the media's loving promotion. Let us all forget the past bitter incidents and move forward. Let's work together for the progress of Kannada, Kannadigas, Kannada Nela Jal, Kannada cinema. Let there be love. I hope my beloved celebrities respect my sentiments," he concluded.

