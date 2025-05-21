FIR registered against Youtuber Neha Singh Rathore for alleged derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 : A FIR has been registered against YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore following a complaint by the social organisation in Varanasi, allegedly accusing her of passing derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Tuesday.

The case was registered at the Lanka Police Station in Varanasi on the complaint of the President of a social organisation named Shri Hanuman Sena.

The complainant has accused the YouTuber of allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "coward" and "General Dyer", as written in the FIR registered at the Lanka Police Station in Varanasi.

As per the FIR, the case has been registered under Section 197 (1)(a) and (d), Section 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Several complaints have also been filed in different police stations of Kashi against YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore, allegedly accusing her of derogatory remarks against PM Modi.

Earlier, in April, a case was registered against Neha Singh Rathore at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow under serious charges, including sedition. The FIR was filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The case relates to comments made by Neha Singh Rathore regarding the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

In her X post, dated April 23, Rathore had alleged that the Modi-led government was running politics on the grounds of caste and religion.

She even accused the BJP government of "collecting votes in the name of Pulwama attack" and said that "the same will be repeated in case of Pahalgam attack". The Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali national.

The complaint claims that her posts could spread caste-based hatred and anti-national sentiments. It was filed by poet Abhay Pratap Singh, also known as Abhay Singh, at Hazratganj police station. He accused Neha of repeatedly posting content that could disrupt communal peace and negatively influence public opinion against the nation.

