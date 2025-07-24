'Fire in my belly to do the next': Randeep Hooda on his upcoming projects

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 24 : Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda wishes to do films that can spark a "fire" in himself, something to drive his urge for more work.

The 'Jaat' star recently opened up about his upcoming projects, giving subtle hints about the films in the pipeline.

"I am currently in the stage where I have to choose. And that is what gives me the fire in my belly to do the next," he told ANI, in reference to his next releases.

Randeep Hooda has been on a busy slate lately, including 'Operation Khukri', which is based on the real-life events of 2000, when 233 Indian Army soldiers were taken hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa. It was followed by a subsequent high-risk mission.

Hooda will be seen in the role of Major General Pal Punia, then Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry, who played a key role in navigating the tense standoff and the rescue operation of the soldiers.

Earlier this year, Randeep Hooda Films and Rahul Mittra Films acquired the exclusive film rights to the operation.

The actor will also reunite with his 'Extraction' director Sam Hargrave for the upcoming action-thriller 'Matchbox' alongside John Cena.

Based on the iconic Matchbox car line, the film will show the story of a group of childhood friends who come together to stop a global disaster.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Randeep Hooda was present at the launch event of Blenders Pride Four Elements. Held at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, the event saw the actor taking to the ramp, showcasing his charismatic presence and stellar looks.

He was dressed in a complete black ensemble, featuring a black suit with intricate work on the shoulders and chest. "My inspiration for outfits comes from the designer, and I think it looks fabulous. They have done fine work on the jacket," he added.

