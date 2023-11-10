"Firecrackers are a strict no in my house": Tanuj Virwani shares his special plans for Diwali 2013

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : Diwali is a celebration that is all about chilling and spending quality time with family members. For actors as well, things are no different.

Apart from the celebration stuff and the fact that actor Tanuj Virwani is also keeping busy shooting for his next. With Diwali approaching, the actor shares his special plans for the year.

Tanuj said, "Well, I am truly happy and privileged to be able to spend time with my family on this auspicious occasion of Diwali. This is the festival of lights and this is that time when you need to be around your near and dear ones. I have organised a special get-together in the house, which some of my close friends are joining."

He added, "We will be celebrating together, playing fun games, and enjoying good snacks and stuff. Firecrackers are a strict no in my house, not now but always. I have always been raised in an environment around dogs and for them, we as a family have been very particular about keeping our environment pollution-free."

"So, my message to all would be to celebrate Diwali in the best way possible with your best company. However, please take care of the wellbeing of those who can't express themselves or speak. I wish all my fans a very Happy Diwali. Here's hoping I continue to entertain everyone in the best way possible," he concluded.

Tanuj Virwani was last seen in web series like 'Cartel,' 'Illegal - Justice, Out of Order' and 'Inside Edge 3.' He will be next seen in the web shows Ved and Parchaaiyaan.

