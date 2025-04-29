First glimpse of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran's 'Kishkindhapuri' released

Chennai, April 29 The makers of director Koushik Pegallapati's much-awaited horror-thriller 'Kishkindhapuri', featuring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, on Tuesday released the first glimpse of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner and presented by Archana, the film has been written and directed by Koushik Pegallapati.

Sources close to the unit of the film said that 'Kishkindhapuri' had been set in a uniquely crafted world and that it would be a gripping horror-mystery experience.

The film’s first glimpse, which has now been released, offers a frightening introduction to its horror-laced setting. It opens with Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran forcefully entering a haunted house—unknowingly inviting supernatural forces.

“Some doors are not meant to be opened,” the teaser hints, as eerie voices echo through a place long forgotten. The suspenseful preview culminates in a terrifying moment, with Bellamkonda Sreenivas declaring “Aham Mrityu” (I am death), as his eyes turn hauntingly pale.

The first glimpse offers a chilling preview of what promises to be a terrifying narrative. More importantly, the makers have announced that the film will hit theatres this monsoon.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas makes a powerful impact in a single standout moment where he declares, “Aham Mrityu”—a proclamation that sends shivers down one's spine.

From a technical standpoint, the glimpse is visually compelling. Director Koushik Pegallapati’s gripping storytelling is matched by Chinmay Salaskar’s spectacular cinematography and Sam CS’s haunting musical score.

The production values under the Shine Screens banner are grand and immersive, with striking VFX work that adds depth to the supernatural elements.

The film’s detailed world-building is backed by an experienced crew. Manisha A Dutt has led the production design, with D Siva Kamesh as the art director. Niranjan Devaramane has handled the editing while G Kanishka has served as the Creative Head. Darahas Palakollu has contributed as a co-writer and K. Bala Ganesh as the script associate.

