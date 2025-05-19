First look at Alpha, Julia Ducournau's Cannes film

New York [US], May 19 : The much-awaited film Alpha from Palme d'Or-winning director Julia Ducournau has released its first teaser trailer. The movie is already gaining attention at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it is playing in the main competition on the Croisette, reported Deadline.

According to the publication, Alpha revolves around the story of a 13-year-old girl named Alpha, who lives with her single mother. Their peaceful life begins to fall apart after Alpha comes home from school one day with a tattoo on her arm.

The trailer, shared by distributor Neon, begins with a tender moment between mother and daughter, before shifting to darker and more intense scenes that hint at emotional turmoil and conflict.

The film stars Melissa Boros as Alpha and Golshifteh Farahani as her mother. The cast also includes Tahar Rahim, Emma Mackey, Finnegan Oldfield, and Louai El Amrousy.

Alpha is produced by Jean des Forets and Amelie Jacquis of Petit Film, and Eric & Nicolas Altmayer of Mandarin & Compagnie, with Frakas Productions joining as co-producers.

Neon holds the rights for North America, while Charades and FilmNation Entertainment are handling international sales. This is Ducournau's first feature since her 2021 film Titane, which won the top prize at Cannes.

Alpha will be released in U.S. theatres later this fall.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor