First-look clip for Adam Driver's 'Megalopolis' unveiled

Washington [US], May 5 : In a first-look clip for Francis Ford Coppola's highly anticipated film 'Megalopolis,' Adam Driver mesmerizes audiences as he assumes the role of Cesar Catilina, an architect endowed with the extraordinary ability to manipulate time.

Set against the backdrop of an imagined Modern America, this self-funded project boasts a star-studded cast including Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman, Laurence Fishburne, and Dustin Hoffman.

The captivating two-minute teaser offers a glimpse into Driver's character as he teeters on the edge of a skyscraper, contemplating a daring leap. However, just as he is about to take the plunge, he commands time to halt, freezing the bustling city below him in its tracks with a simple utterance of 'Time stop.'

This tantalizing snippet sets the stage for what promises to be a riveting cinematic experience.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZL3U1j3K1c

Described as a Roman Epic set in a futuristic metropolis, 'Megalopolis' delves into the clash between innovation and tradition, embodied by Driver's visionary artist Cesar Catilina and his adversary, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, played by Giancarlo Esposito, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The narrative revolves around their ideological battle for the future of New Rome, with Nathalie Emmanuel portraying the conflicted socialite Julia Cicero caught in the crossfire of love and loyalty.

'Megalopolis' premiere is scheduled at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor