First look: 'Emily in Paris' season 4 promises drama and romance

Washington [US], June 6 : The fourth season of Netflix's hit series 'Emily in Paris' is set to return with more drama, romance, and picturesque settings.

Fans can mark their calendars for August 15, when the first of two five-episode instalments will premiere, followed by the second part on September 12.

Season four kicks off after the emotional whirlwind of Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) wedding, leaving Emily (Lily Collins) in a state of romantic turmoil, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Torn between her feelings for Gabriel and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Emily's love life is more complicated than ever.

Gabriel's impending fatherhood with Camille and Alfie's growing insecurities about Emily and Gabriel's bond set the stage for intense personal conflicts.

The first-look images shared by the makers on Instagram reveal the return of beloved characters, including Mindy (Ashley Park), Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Luc (Bruno Gouery), and Julien (Samuel Arnold).

As Emily navigates her tangled relationships, her professional life also faces upheaval.

Sylvie is confronted with a challenging dilemma from her past that threatens her marriage, while the Agence Grateau team deals with significant personnel changes, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Mindy's journey to Eurovision with her band adds another layer of excitement. Facing financial constraints, they must find creative solutions to keep their dreams alive.

Meanwhile, Emily and Gabriel's undeniable chemistry, as they collaborate towards earning a Michelin star, is shadowed by looming secrets that could unravel everything they've worked for.

Adding to the season's allure is a hinted adventure in Rome. Lily Collins has teased a "Roman holiday" for Emily and her friends, promising new escapades and beautiful backdrops for the series' signature charm.

Created by Darren Star, the Emmy-nominated 'Emily in Paris' continues to blend romance, comedy, and drama in the vibrant setting of Paris.

With returning characters and fresh storylines, season four is set to deliver captivating and stylish escapades for the fans of the show.

