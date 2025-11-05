First look for Tom Hiddleston & Diego Calva's 'The Night Manager' season 2 out

Los Angeles, Nov 5 Eight years after an enchanting season one, the makers are all set to treat the movie buffs with season two of "The Night Manager".

The second season of the popular show stars Diego Calva as Teddy, Camila Morrone as Roxana, Indira Varma as Mayra, Paul Chahidi as Basil, Hayley Squires as Sally, Olivia Colman as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky, and Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper.

Season two of the beloved drama has been directed by BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies with Character 7’s Stephen Garrett as the lead Executive Producer. The other Executive Producers for the show include Stephen and Simon Cornwell.

The synopsis of "The Night Manager Season Two" reads, "Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he’d buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then one night a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva)."

"On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late", it added.

Filmed in the UK, Spain, Colombia, and France, "The Night Manager" is expected to premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK and on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide (excluding the UK).

