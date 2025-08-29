First look from Ryan Gosling's 'Star Wars: Starfighter' begins production, first look out

Los Angeles [US], August 29 : The first look from Ryan Gosling's 'Star Wars: Starfighter' has been unveiled, showing the actor's first step in the space world.

As the makers have officially begun production in the UK, a picture from the film's sets was released on Thursday, August 28. The picture shows Gosling sitting on what appears to be a landspeeder, alongwith co-star Flynn Gray.

Day 1: A whole new adventure begins #Starfighterhttps://t.co/eI5xaROQAj pic.twitter.com/8AXiBN4x4B— Star Wars (@starwars) August 28, 2025

According to Lucasfilm, 'Starfighter is an entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in 'Star Wars," as stated by Variety. While details about the plot or the characters are yet to be revealed, the inclusion of Gray with Gosling suggests their significant roles in the film.

As the film has begun production, director Shawn Levy expressed a feeling of "excitement and honour."

"From the day Kathy Kennedy (Lucasfilm president) called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible 'Star Wars' galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. 'Star Wars' shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime," he said, as quoted by the outlet.

'Star Wars: Starfighter' is set five years after the events of 'Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.' It was originally unveiled in April at the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo.

Besides Gosling and Gray, the film's cast also features Amy Adams, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, and Daniel Ings.

'Starfighter' will hit theatres on May 28, 2027.

