First look images from 'My Lady Jane' out now

Los Angeles [US], April 24 : The first look images from 'My Lady Jane' are now out.

On Wednesday, Prime Video gave a sneak peek into the quick-witted romantic new series.

Take a look at the images:

https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo/status/1783134127362912661

Based on the 2016 YA historical fiction novels, the series follows an irreverent young Tudor woman who dreads her arranged marriage, only to be surprised when it results in a steamy romance, her being crowned Queen and a heroic mission to save the magical people persecuted by her political rivals. Taking short-lived British monarch Lady Jane Grey as its inspiration, the popular novel was penned by Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand and Jodi Meadows, as per Deadline.

The cast is led by newcomer Emily Bader in the titular role of Jane Grey. Starring opposite her is Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve) as Guildford Dudley. Jordan Peters (Pirates) plays King Edward.

Dominic Cooper (Preacher) plays Lord Seymour, Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth) plays Jane's mother, Lady Frances Grey, and Rob Brydon (The Trip) plays Lord Dudley, Guildford's father. Jim Broadbent (The Duke) plays the Duke of Leicester, Jane's uncle.

Henry Ashton (Creation Stories) plays Guildford's brother, Stan, and Isabella Brownson (Napoleon) and Robyn Betteridge (Wheel of Time) play Jane's sisters. Kate O'Flynn (Landscapers) and Abbie Hern (Enola Holmes 2) portray the King's sisters Princess Mary and Princess Bess respectively.

Additional cast includes Mairead Tyers (Extraordinary), Joe Klocek (The Dry), and Michael Workeye (This is Going to Hurt).

Creator Gemma Burgess (Brooklyn Girls trilogy) is co-showrunner/executive producer, Meredith Glynn (The Boys) is co-showrunner/executive producer, Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building) directs five of the eight episodes and is producing director/executive producer, and Sarah Bradshaw (Citadel, The Mummy, HBO's upcoming The Hedge Knight) and Laurie MacDonald (The Ring, Zorro, Men In Black, Gladiator) are executive producers.

