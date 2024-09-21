First look of Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma-starrer dance movie ‘Be Happy’ out

Mumbai, Sep 21 The makers of Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, and Inayat Verma-starrer upcoming movie ‘Be Happy’ on Saturday unveiled the first look of the dance drama.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a poster featuring Abhishek and Inayat. It showcases the father-daughter duo performing a contemporary dance move, highlighting the film’s dance-centric theme.

In the caption, they wrote: “All set to waltz right into your hearts!”

Directed by Remo D’Souza, ‘Be Happy’ revolves around the bond between a devoted single father and his wise and witty daughter, who dreams of performing on the country’s biggest dance reality show.

Talking about the same, Remo said: “ ‘Be Happy’ is a heartfelt story about a single father and his remarkable journey to help fulfil his daughter’s dream of performing on India’s biggest dance reality show. I am delighted to offer our viewers a first look with a beautiful poster that exemplifies the father-daughter bond that is the foundation of the story, and what better day to do it than today – International Daughter’s Day.”

Remo, who has earlier directed movies like ‘ABCD’, ‘A Flying Jatt’, and ‘Race 3’, further said: “I strongly believe that viewers will connect with the emotional yet light-hearted narrative, and I look forward to audiences across the world to see this heartwarming story when it premieres soon on Prime Video.”

Produced by Remo’s wife Lizelle Remo D’Souza under the banner of Remo D’Souza Entertainment Production, the film also features Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in supporting roles. The story follows Shiv Rastogi, played by Abhishek, a father who goes to great lengths to fulfill his daughter's dreams.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of India Originals at Prime Video India commented: “We want to bring fresh, authentic, relatable stories that not just entertain our diverse viewers, but also resonate with them at a deeper level. This movie marks our first collaboration with Remo and Lizelle, who have crafted this story into an emotionally rich experience.”

‘Be Happy’ is set to stream soon on Prime Video.

