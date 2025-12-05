First look of Aegan, Sri Devi Apalla, Femina George-starrer 'Haiku' released

Chennai, Dec 5 The makers of director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy's upcoming trilingual film 'Haiku', featuring actors Aegan, Sri Devi Apalla and Femina George in the lead, on Friday released the first look poster of the film.

Vision Cinema House, the production firm producing this film, chose to release the first look and title of the film on Friday to mark the birthday of the film's producer Dr. Arulanandhu. The trilingual film is being made in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Starring Aegan, Telugu industry’s promising actress Sri Devi Apalla and Mollywood’s sensational actress Femina George in the lead roles, the First Look poster gives the impression that the upcoming film will be a refreshing slice-of-life romantic drama set against the innocence of young love.

The poster shows the lead pair seated in an empty gallery of colourful chairs with a heart-shaped sky trail symbolising the soft, poetic essence, the title hints at.

'Haiku' has been written and directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy, who, sources claim, brings a unique narrative with rooted storytelling and youthful vibrancy. He shares the credits of screenwriting along with Hariharan Ram for this film.

The film features a strong cast which includes Adhirchi Arun in a pivotal role. Music for the film has been composed by Vijai Bulganin.

It may be recalled that Vision Cinema House's earlier two productions -- 'Joe' and 'Kozhi Pannai Chella Durai' -- had come in for critical acclaim. The production house continues to build its slate with stories driven by fresh talents and inspiring ideas.

Sources say that with 'Haiku', the production house looks forward to presenting a fun, heartfelt film that celebrates the purity of first love, friendship and self-discovery.

The film is being produced by Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu on behalf of Vision Cinema House. Aegan Arulanandhu is the executive producer of this film, which has Srinivas Niranjan co-producing it.

