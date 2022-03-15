First look of Alia Bhatt's character from 'Brahmastra' out

Mumbai, March 15 On the occasion of Alia Bhatt's birthday on Tuesday, the makers of the upcoming film 'Brahmastra' have presented the first look of the actress from the movie.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Alia in 2012 with the film 'Student Of The Year', took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Alia's character.

Alongside the image, he wrote a long post. He wrote: "My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect - respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life!

"10 years ago I didn't know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmastra…my weapon of love and of abundant joy… Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being YOU and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love. I love you always and forever."

After releasing Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva's look in December 2021, director Ayan Mukerji and the team of 'Brahmastra' surprised fans and the audiences today with Isha's official poster and brand new exciting footage giving an exclusive glimpse into the film!

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

It has a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

