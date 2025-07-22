First look of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' antagonist unveiled

Washington DC [US], July 22 : The makers of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' unveiled the first look of Varang, the new antagonist from the 'Ash clan' in 'Avatar 3', reported Variety.

The first look of the clan's leader, Varang, played by Oona Chaplin, was revealed by the team. She is expected to lock horns with Jake (Sam Worthington).

In a post on the official 'Avatar' X account, it was revealed that the first trailer for James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequel will screen exclusively in theatres before showings of Marvel's 'Fantastic Four', reported Variety.

"Meet Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Be among the first to watch the trailer, exclusively in theatres this weekend with The Fantastic Four: First Steps," the caption reads, along with the first look of Varang.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" is set to hit theatres on December 19. Meanwhile, the fourth and fifth "Avatar" films are scheduled for release on December 21, 2029, and December 19, 2031, respectively, reported Variety.

In April, Disney debuted the first footage from James Cameron's highly anticipated film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' at CinemaCon, giving a glimpse into the next instalment of the beloved franchise.

Introduced by James Cameron in a video segment, the footage showcased the increased emotional depth and complexity of the film, promising a thrilling conclusion to the trilogy.

Cameron teased that the film's heroes will face not only the human invaders but also new adversaries, the Ash people.

Zoe Saldana, who plays Neytiri, took the stage to introduce the footage, explaining that "Fire and Ash expands the beautiful world of Pandora and introduces two new clans, the Wind Traders and the Ash People," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The footage, which ran for approximately three minutes, opened with Neytiri telling Jake, "The strength of the ancestors is here." The scene then shifts to a dramatic battle sequence, with Jake imploring Neytiri to let go of her hatred.

The footage concluded with a character lamenting, "We cannot defeat this enemy that comes from the stars."

The success of the Avatar franchise is undeniable, with the first two films breaking box office records. The original Avatar, released in 2009, became the highest-grossing film of all time, earning USD 2.9 billion globally.

The second instalment, 'The Way of Water', released in 2022, became the third highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing expectations to earn USD 2.3 billion globally.

Cameron has teased that 'Fire and Ash' will be a bit longer than 'The Way of Water,' which clocked in at 3 hours and 12 minutes.

The film's official description promises a gripping storyline, with Jake and Neytiri's family grappling with grief and encountering a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe, the Ash People.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Bailey Bass, Jemaine Clement, and David Thewlis.

Cameron plans to release five Avatar films in total, with Avatar 4 set for December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2031.

