First look of Bhojpuri film 'Meri Beti Mera Abhiman' released

Patna, July 9 The first look of Bhojpuri film 'Meri Beti Mera Abhiman', starring actress Anjana Singh, was released on Tuesday.

Anjana, the 'TRP queen' of the Bhojpuri film industry, plays the lead role in the movie. In the first look, she was seen with three children, who appear to be her daughters, aligning with the film's theme.

'Meri Beti Mera Abhiman', presented by IVY Entertainment, is produced by High Q Entertainment LLP. The producers of the film are Sandeep Singh and Arvind Agarwal, while Sanjeev Boharpi is directing it.

The poster, featuring Anjana as a strong character, has aroused fans' curiosity.

The film addresses a significant social issue, emphasising the importance of daughters and their rights. It is based on the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" theme and focuses on women's empowerment. The storyline is expected to resonate with the audience and keep them engaged throughout the film.

Anjana said, "This film is very close to my heart and I hope everyone will like my character and the film."

Director Boharpi said, "'Meri Beti Mera Abhimaan' is a story that will give a strong message to society. Apart from Anjana Singh, many other talented actors will be seen portraying important roles in the film."

