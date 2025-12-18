First look of Chiranjeevi Hanuman The Eternal Released Film Set for 2026 Release

The first look of Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal has been released. Slated for a theatrical release in 2026, the film aims to explore one of India's most revered Gods and is billed as one of India’s first theatrical films created using generative AI technology.

Directed by National Award-winner Rajesh Mapuskar, the film is described as an ambitious vision celebrating India's storytelling heritage. The first look offers viewers a mesmerising glimpse into the world of Pawan Putra Hanuman. Mapuskar’s previous works have been noted for emotional depth and visual storytelling, raising expectations for this mythological epic.

The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Vijay Subramaniam, and Vikram Malhotra, with Star Studio18 presenting the production in association with Collective Studios, Historyverse, and Abundantia Entertainment. Further details about the cast, and other details are currently under wraps.