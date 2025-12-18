First look of 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : The first look of 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal' was unveiled on Thursday, giving fans an early glimpse into the upcoming mythological film based on the life of Lord Hanuman.

The first-look video, unveiled on social media, introduces the scale and tone of the project, which draws from Indian mythology and focuses on the life and legacy of Hanuman, a central figure in the Ramayana.

भक्ति का रूप, शक्ति का स्वरूप, #ChiranjeeviHanuman – The Eternal in cinemas 2026.@mapuskar_rajesh #AlokJain @andhare_ajit @vikramix @vijaysubs @starstudio18_ @Abundantia_Ent #CollectiveMediaNetwork #SanataniItihaas #TrilokIndia pic.twitter.com/7HxaVuj7bk— Abundantia Entertainment (@Abundantia_Ent) December 18, 2025

Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar.

While joining the team, Mapuskar expressed his excitement for the movie, saying that the project is both "thrilling and daunting" for him.

"Taking on a project that so fearlessly embraces innovation is both thrilling and daunting. I love exploring various genres in cinema and to tell a story using progressive technology like generative AI is very exciting for me. The story of Lord Hanuman is timeless, filled with strength, devotion, and purpose and it is a rare opportunity to steer a film that both honours India's spiritual heritage and pioneers the future of filmmaking. I am excited to join hands with Vikram and Vijay to explore storytelling in a completely new dimension and eternally thankful to be given this opportunity," said Rajesh Mapuskar as quoted in a press note.

According to a press release shared earlier by the makers, Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal is being developed as India's first AI-powered theatrical film. The project reportedly involves a team of over 50 engineers from Galleri5, the technology arm of Collective Artists Network, working alongside cultural scholars, literary experts and writers to maintain authenticity in the narrative.

The movie is produced by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse, and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Hanuman Jayanti in 2026.

