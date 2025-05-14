First look of Hollywood project 'Alien: Earth' unveiled, spot Indian actor Adarsh Gourav in it

Los Angeles [US], May 14 : The first look of the Hollywood project 'Alien: Earth' has been unveiled. Notably, it features Bollywood actor Adarsh Gourav in a key role.

The 8-episode season will premiere with two episodes on Tuesday, August 12, as per Deadline.

In the pictures from the show, Adarsh, best known for his roles in 'The White Tiger' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', is seen clad in a greyish-blue tactical outfit, hinting at the intense, mission-driven nature of the show. He's joined by five others, all walking in unison. In the project, he will be essaying the role of Slightly.

The cast also includes Timothy Olyphant (Kirsh), Alex Lawther (Hermit), Samuel Blenkin (Boy Kavalier), Babou Ceesay (Morrow), Adrian Edmondson (Atom Eins), David Rysdahl (Arthur Sylvia), Essie Davis (Dame Sylvia), Lily Newmark (Nibs), Erana James (Curly), Jonathan Ajayi (Smee), Kit Young (Tootles), Diem Camille (Siberian), Moe Bar-El (Rashidi) and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Yutani).

FX's Alien: Earth is created for television and executive-produced by Noah Hawley. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Joseph Iberti, Dana Gonzales, and Clayton Krueger also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by FX Productions.

