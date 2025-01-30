First look of 'Knives Out 3' unveiled

Los Angeles [US], January 30 : Netflix on Thursday unveiled its wide-ranging 2025 film slate, confirming release windows for titles such as Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, The Old Guard 2, and more.

Are you ready for Benoit Blanc’s most dangerous case yet? Here’s your first look at Daniel Craig and Josh O’Connor in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/BejYDtYWGW — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2025

The streamers also released the first look of the film.

Daniel Craig and Josh O'Connor are featured in a cathedral in the image for the third "Knives Out". It will be out on OTT this Fall, as per Variety

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" features the return of Southern detective Benoit Blanc, played by Craig in his "most dangerous case yet," joined by an all-star cast of suspects including O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

Plot details for the film-whose title comes from a U2 song on the 1997 album "Pop"-were not revealed.

