First Look of Naseeruddin Shah as the Legendary J.R.D. Tata from Made in India – A Titan Story Unveiled

Marking the 121st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and visionary industrialist J.R.D. Tata, Almighty Motion Picture and Amazon MX Player unveiled the first look of their upcoming series, Made in India – A Titan Story. The series features legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah in the role of J.R.D. Tata, offering a first glimpse into the life and legacy of the man who helped shape modern India.

Produced by Prabhleen Sandhu (Founder, Almighty Motion Picture), directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Karan Vyas, the series delves into J.R.D. Tata’s remarkable contributions to industry, innovation, and nation-building. Jim Sarbh stars as Xerxes Desai, the pioneering founder of Titan, with Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra rounding out the ensemble cast.Produced by Almighty Motion Pictures in partnership with T‑Series Films, the show dives into pivotal historical moments of Indian entrepreneurship and innovation. Titan’s managing director, C.K. Venkataraman remarks, “Titan’s journey is a testament to the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship and the passion of everyone involved in building a brand that resonates with millions. We are excited to share our story with the world through this compelling series”.

Producer Prabhleen Sandhu adds, “It’s an honour to get an opportunity to tell such an important chapter of history. Titan’s story is one of perseverance and innovation, and we are proud to bring it to the screen,” while T‑Series founder Bhushan Kumar reflects, “We are honoured to present this prestigious project- #ATitanStory,- an extraordinary narrative that brings to light one of India’s most treasured stories…”.