First look of Ncuti Gatwa as 15th doctor of 'Doctor Who' out

A new era is about to emerge in the iconic British sci-fi series, and actor Ncuti Gatwa's look is the first signal towards it.

The 'Bob Servant' actor's first look as the 15th 'Doctor', was recently shared on Twitter by the official handle of 'Doctor Who'.

"Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson," the caption to the tweet read.

The tweet included two pictures of the 30-year-old actor dressed in brown and blue checked trousers and a matching cardigan. In one image Gatwa is standing solo with an intense look, while the second image has him standing beside 18-year-old Millie Gibson, who plays opposite him in the series.

Fans were extremely delighted to see the first look of the iconic British television character, taking to the comment section to share heart emojis in appreciation of the look.

"AHHHHHHHHH WOOOOOOOO," a user wrote.

"Someone ask Ncuti where that outfit is from because I WANT IT," another user wrote.

"CANT WAIT OMG," yet another user wrote.

The Rwandan-born Scottish actor is set to take over from Jodie Whittaker who has been playing the iconic role since 2017.

The Doctor, a humanoid Time Lord who can travel throughout space and time using the TARDIS, takes on a different form in near-death situations in a process called regeneration. This serves as a plot device to pass the baton between lead actors and was originally introduced to smooth out the transition between actors after the First Doctor, William Hartnell, left the show, reported The Verge.

The 29-year-old actor broke out in the Netflix comedy 'Sex Education,' where he plays Eric Effiong, best friend to Asa Butterfield's Otis.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor