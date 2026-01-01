First look of Prabhas-starrer 'Spirit' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], January 1 : New Year 2026 started on a great note for the fans of Prabhas as the first look of his most-awaited film 'Spirit' was unveiled at midnight.

The poster features actress Triptii Dimri helping Prabhas light a cigarette. Prabhas is seen wounded, leaving movie buffs intrigued.

Sharing the first look, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his X account wrote, "INDIAN CINEMA.... witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU Happy New Year 2026 #SpiritFirstLook #spirit @InSpiritMode."

Actor Vivek Oberoi also has a key role in the film, which is set to be released in 2026. It is a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Last year, in October, on Prabhas' birthday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the film's audio teaser in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, revealing Prakash Raj and Vivek as key cast members.

The audio teaser suggested that Prabhas portrays an IPS officer who is currently behind bars.

"Right from childhood, I have one bad habit," the teaser ended with Prabhas' line. Vivek, who will reportedly be seen as an antagonist, expressed excitement about the film via a post on X.

"#OneBadHabit is all it takes to get you #inspiritmode. And what a powerful 'SOUND-STORY' that was! Happy Birthday to the Rebel Star, #Prabhas! Hoping the surprise lifted your spirits! Super kicked about bringing this action to life with your unmatched magic @imvangasandeep," he posted.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was supposed to play the female lead in the film. However, due to scheduling conflicts, she left the project, which eventually landed with Triptii Dimri.

