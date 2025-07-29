First look of 'Pride and Prejudice' series unveiled

Los Angeles [US], July 29 : Netflix has released the first look of 'Pride and Prejudice'.

The streaming giant also shared its supporting cast as production begins in the UK.

We know you've been yearning for a sneak peek. Pride & Prejudice is officially in production. Here's a first look featuring Emma Corrin, Freya Mavor, Olivia Colman, Hopey Parish, Rhea Norwood, and Hollie Avery as the Bennet women. pic.twitter.com/c1x9SNNfgS — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2025

Joining the Jane Austen adaptation are Rufus Sewell ("The Diplomat") as Mr. Bennet, Freya Mavor ("Industry") as Jane Bennet, Jamie Demetriou ("Stath Lets Flats") as Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack ("Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery") as Mr. Bingley, Louis Partridge ("House of Guinness") as Mr. Wickham, Rhea Norwood ("Heartstopper") as Lydia Bennet, Siena Kelly ("Black Mirror") as Caroline Bingley and Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve") as Lady Catherine de Bourg. Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery make their debuts as Mary Bennet and Kitty Bennet, respectively, as per Variety.

Other new cast members include Anjana Vasan ("We Are Lady Parts"), Sebastian Armesto ("Gangs of London"), Rosie Cavaliero ("KAOS"), Saffron Coomber ("Three Little Birds and Die Zweiflers"), James Dryden ("Deadpool"), Justin Edwards ("The Thick Of It"), James Northcote ("The Last Kingdom"), Eloise Webb ("The Queen's Gambit") and Isabella Sermon ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom").

They join previously announced cast members Emma Corrin ("Nosferatu"), Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses") and Olivia Colman ("The Crown"), who lead "Pride and Prejudice" as Elizabeth Bennet, Mr. Darcy and Mrs. Bennet, respectively.

The six-part limited series promises a faithful adaptation of Austen's immortal 1813 novel from "Heartstopper" director Euros Lyn and screenwriter Dolly Alderton.

