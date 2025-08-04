First look of Sonakshi Sinha from'Jatadhara' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Actor Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for the release of her Telugu film 'Jatadhara' with Sudheer Babu.

On Monday, a film's new poster was unveiled, giving a glimpse of Sonakshi and Sudheer Babu's look.

The poster gives the audience their first look at the world of Jatadhara a clash between the mortal and the mythical, the cursed and the divine. A blazing trident pierces through thunderclouds as Sudheer Babu's character prepares for battle, shadowed by a towering silhouette of Lord Shiva himself. Below, in a fiery red underworld, looms the chilling presence of the Dhanapisachini, the demon guardian of forbidden treasures, in a haunting, upside-down depiction of terror.

The film's teaser will be out on 8th August. It is directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal.

Shilpa Shirodkar, Ravi Prakash, Indira Krishna, Naveen Neni, Shreya Sharma, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Rajeev Kanakala are also a part of 'Jatadhara'.

