First look poster of Nayanthara's 'Mookuthi Amman 2' released

Chennai, Oct 2 The makers of director Sundar C's upcoming devotional thriller 'Mookuthi Amman 2', featuring actress Nayanthara in the lead, on Thursday released the first look poster of the film on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadasami.

Taking to its X timeline, Vels Film International, the production house that is producing the film, wrote, "Let her Divine Grace Prevail. A #SundarC Visual Spectacle. Here's the First Appearance of #MookuthiAmman2."

The first look poster of the second instalment of the franchise has Nayanthara dressed as Goddess Mookuthi Amman and seated on the steps leading to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The film has triggered huge excitement among fans ever since it was first announced.

It may be recalled that the producer of the film, Ishari K Ganesh, had earlier disclosed that the actress had been fasting for a month to play the role of the goddess in the film.

At a pooja function organised to mark the official launch of the film in March this year, producer Ishari K Ganesh had said, “I should tell about Nayanthara madam. She has been on a fast for almost a month now. She also fasted for a month before playing the character of Amman in Mookuthi Amman part 1 as well. She is excited about this character and the story."

Ishari Ganesh said that five years ago, when actor R J Balaji approached him to make the first part of the franchise 'Mookuthi Amman', he immediately agreed as 'Mookuthi Amman' was their family deity.

“When we were deciding on who should play the titular role of the Mookuthi Amman, the one and only choice was Nayanthara. We approached her and she readily agreed. The film met the expectations of the audience,” Ishari K Ganesh said.

“After that film, I was waiting for a film on Goddess Amman to come but nothing was made. I wanted a pan Indian film on Goddess Mookuthi Amman and therefore wondered why not make a second instalment of Mookuthi Amman. When I discussed this with my team, we arrived at the conclusion that the best person to direct this second part would be Sundar C, who is also hailed as the Frachise King,” producer Ishari K Ganesh had said.

Announcing the cast of the film on the occasion, Sundar C had said that the film would, apart from Nayanthara, feature Regina Cassandra, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, Yogi Babu, Singam Puli, Gopi Amarnath, Abhinaya, Iniya, Mynaa Nandini, Swaminathan and Ajay Ghosh among others. The film is to have music by actor and music director Hip Hop Tamizha.

