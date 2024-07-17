First look poster of 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' out now

Mumbai, July 17 Netflix India has unveiled the first look poster for 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', the eagerly awaited second installment of the romantic thriller film 'Haseen Dillruba', the sequel promises another gripping tale of love, intrigue, and suspense.

Sharing the poster on social media, the official handle of Netflix India captioned the post: “Khoon, junoon, aur ek khatarnaak monsoon, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, coming on 9 August, only on Netflix! #PhirAayiHasseenDillrubaOnNetflix @NetflixIndia @cypplOfficial @TSeries @jaypraddesai @KanikaDhillon @taapsee @VikrantMassey #SunnyKaushal @jimmysheirgill @aanandlrai #HimanshuSharma #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #ShivChanana.”

The poster sets the tone for a captivating narrative. The audience can expect a blend of passion and mystery as the story unfolds, continuing the saga that left viewers spell-bound in the first installment.

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal in pivotal roles, 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions, with additional production credits to Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar from T-Series.

The sequel promises to delve deeper into the complexities of relationships while exploring new dimensions of suspense and drama. With a talented cast and a creative team known for their storytelling prowess, 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is poised to deliver another memorable cinematic experience.

The film is slated for August 9 release.

