First-look poster of spooky comedy 'Kakuda' out; cast includes Sonakshi, Riteish, Saqib Saleem

Mumbai, June 21 The makers of Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem-starrer supernatural comedy 'Kakuda' on Friday unveiled the first look poster of the starcast, announcing that the movie will be released on July 12.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a spooky poster, in which Riteish is in the middle, standing with a device in his hand. He has a rugged look, tattoos on the left hand and left arm, and kohl on his eyes. Next to him is Sonakshi, who looks scared in the picture and is holding a torch.

On the other side of Riteish is Saqib who is giving a goon-vibe and is holding a torch. Behind the trio, there is a ghostly figure watching them closely.

The post is captioned as: "Purushon ke hit mein jaari #kakuda aa raha hai '12 July' ko, toh ghar pe rahein aur theek 7:15 baje, darwaza khula rakhna naa bhoolein. Kyunki #AbMardKhatreMeinHai".

The film is a rollercoaster ride of laughter and chills, revolving around the cursed village of Ratodi. The film features spine-tingling moments intertwined with side-splitting humour.

It also stars Aasif Khan.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, it will release on July 12 on ZEE5.

