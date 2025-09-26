First look, trailer of Dayanand Shetty’s ‘Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai’ unveiled

Mumbai, Sep 26 The makers of ‘Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai’ on Friday unveiled the first look and trailer of the upcoming suspense thriller film.

The suspense thriller from Daya Shetty Productions, was unveiled on Friday at a glittering launch in Mumbai and was hosted by dialogue writer and lyricist Suhail Abbasi.

Daya, the actor who doubles up as a producer said: “With such a gripping narrative, it was natural for me to back up this project and I am quite satisfied with the outcome”.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Prabal Baruah, the film promises a taut blend of suspense, drama, mystery and psychological thrills. The cast includes Aditya Srivastava, Sonali Kulkarni, Barkha Bisht, Zarina Wahab, Lilliput and Saahil Uppal alongside Daya Shetty.

Prabal Baruah, the director, described the suspense‑thriller as an ideal canvas for layered storytelling and atmospheric tension.

“Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai’ is a stylish psychological drama that explores deception, power and buried secrets.

Presented by veteran movie trade analyst Girish Wankhede, Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai’ will be distributed by UFO Moviez. The film is slated for release on November 7.

Dayanand has acted in many commercials and has won awards as a theatre artist. He auditioned and was selected for the role of CID officer in 1998. He is known for his role of Senior Inspector Daya in CID.

He along with actors Shivaji Satam and Aditya Srivastava are the main leads of the show. He has also written for some of the episodes of CID. He also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (Season 4), a dance reality show.

In movies, he has acted in Johnny Gaddaar, Runway, Singham Returns and Singham Again. The actor has made guest appearances in shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Kkusum. He has acted in Gutur Gu, which is a silent comedy show.

He participated in the 5th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

