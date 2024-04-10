"First person who believed in me": Varun Dhawan pens special note for brother Rohit on Siblings Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : As it's Siblings Day today, actor Varun Dhawan took a moment from his busy schedule to thank the first person who believed in him, who is known other than his brother and filmmaker Rohit Dhawan.

Varun took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos with his brother Rohit.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "I would be no where in life without my elder brother. The first person who believed in me was my brother.#happysiblingsday."

Varun and Rohit have worked together in the 2016 film 'Dishoom'

Rohit directed the movie, which also stars John Abraham, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Akshaye Khanna and Saqib Saleem.

National Siblings Day is a day to honour our connections with our brothers and sisters. And is being celebrated this year on April 10.

Meanwhile, on work front, Varun Dhawan is all set to team up once again with his father, acclaimed director David Dhawan, for their next big project.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official Instagram handle.

Backed by Tips Films and produced by Ramesh Taurani, the upcoming collaboration is poised to deliver a cinematic experience like no other.

Scheduled for a nationwide release on October 2, 2025, the project is anticipated to be a celebration of family bonds, romance, and side-splitting comedy.

This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.

Varun recently resumed shooting for his upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'

'Baby John' is the title of the film, which is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of '

Baby John', which will hit the theatres on May 31, 2024. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

In the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor