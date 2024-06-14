First Poster of Akshay Kumar's Inspiring Tale of Grit & Determination 'SARFIRA' Unveiled!

One of India's biggest stars Akshay Kumar is set to inspire audiences once again with his latest film, 'Sarfira'. An inspiring drama that delves into the dynamic world of start-ups and aviation, 'Sarfira' is scheduled for a nationwide release on July 12th. The film promises to captivate audiences with its powerful narrative, motivating the common man to dream big and chase their aspirations, no matter how impossible they may seem.The versatile actor took to his social media to release the first poster of the film. With Kumar embodying a rugged look, and the poster with its captivating phrase “dream so big, they call you crazy”, “Sarfira” is a film for the hopeless dreamers and the ones who dare to chase their dreams.

After delivering stellar performances in critically acclaimed hits such as 'Baby', 'Airlift' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', Akshay Kumar, known for his effortless mastery of diverse genres, leads a talented ensemble cast that includes Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan, and Seema Biswas. An incredible story, set in the world of startups and aviation, Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy.

Directed by National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, renowned for her exceptional storytelling in films like Soorarai Pottru which won the National Award for Best Feature Film, Best Direction and Screenplay, the bilingual 'Irudhi Suttru' (Tamil) and 'Saala Khadoos' (Hindi), 'Sarfira' ensures a cinematic experience that is as inspiring as it is entertaining, making the film one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

Mark your calendars for July 12th as 'Sarfira' takes you on an exhilarating journey of ambition, determination, and the relentless pursuit of dreams.