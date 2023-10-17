First poster of Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'The Buckingham Murders' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : After receiving praise for her work in the mystery thriller Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is poised to enthral fans once more with 'The Buckingham Murders'.

The Hansal Mehta-directed movie premiered at the BFI London Film Festival to rapturous reviews. The anticipation for this next movie has now been increased with the unveiling of the first official poster, which has Kareena in the role of a distressed woman.

The poster features Kareena caught by two cops and surely it would be interesting to watch her playing a detective and mother on-screen.

Ektaa Kapoor, who is the co-producer of the film shared the poster and wrote in the caption, "Announcing something soon (11.11 wishes only) with great pride I share d v first poster Where the lines of grief and hope blur, resilience rises! #TheBuckinghamMurders @shobha9168 @kareenakapoorkhan @hansalmehta @mahana_films @tips @balajimotionpictures"

On Sunday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into the world of Hansal Mehta's film.

She dropped a string of pictures from the film and wrote, "Jas Bhamra. Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre... watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman."

It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta, and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film also marks Kareena's debut production venture.

She added, "On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be..Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears... It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn't be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that... but I feel really cool..."

The film is also co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

"So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made... into the world of Jas Bhamra.I do hope Jas hasn't ended her journey yet, because it's been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' which also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Dilji Dosanjh in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

