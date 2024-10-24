First poster of Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta-starrer 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 : Actors Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta and Kubbra Sait will be seen sharing screen space in the rom-com 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela'.

The film is created under the banners of Jio Studios and Baweja Studios.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the film's first poster.

Have a look:

Shot in India & the UK, Khwaabon Ka Jhamela revolves "around Zubin, a guy with a knack for numbers but not romance, who faces rejection when his fiancee, Shehnaz, turns down his proposal due to his bedroom blunders. Seeking solace, he meets Ruby, a spirited intimacy coordinator and they strike a quirky deal, leading to a hilarious journey of self-improvement and the possibility of love."

Excited about the film, producer Harman Baweja in a press note said, "Khwaabon Ka Jhamela brings together an incredibly talented team and a truly unique story. It's a rom-com that's not just about finding the one, but it also takes two seemingly unrelated topicspersonal finances and intimacyand weaves them into a narrative that's entertaining and meaningful. Collaborating with such an exceptional team has been super rewarding, and we're looking forward to presenting this fresh take on love and life."

Director Danish Aslam added, "Rom-coms are back, and they're messier than ever! I've always been attracted towards dysfunctional & unconventional relationships - which is pretty much 90% of love today. But I think there's a lack of Indian movies telling those stories, where love is just a swipe away. 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' dives headfirst into the hilarious and often awkward realities of modern relationships. It's a love letter to the young and restless, a generation navigating the beautiful mess that is romance in a world where the rules have changed. I'm a firm believer in the energy on set translating onto screen and this cast is as mad as they are talented. Working with Prateik, Sayani, and Kubbra was an absolute riot - even ChatGPT couldn't come up with an appropriate enough metaphor!"

Sayani Gupta also shared what audience can expect from the project.

"Khwaboon Ka Jhamela has such a brilliant scriptfunny, sad, and really cool. Collaborating with Danish, Arpita, and Prateik again was fabulous, and playing an intimacy coach was something entirely new for me. It's a subject that hasn't really been explored in Indian cinema. Danish made the story relatable for all of us. Shooting in the freezing cold left us in a brain fog, but it was an experience I'll never forget," she shared.

'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' will be out on 8th November on Jio Cinema Premium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor