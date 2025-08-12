First poster of Timothee Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' unveiled

Los Angeles [US], August 12 : The first poster of Timothee Chalamet'-starrer 'Marty Supreme' was unveiled on Tuesday.

The poster has been shared on A24's social media handle.

https://x.com/A24/status/1955255007969734827

The film, which is directed by Josh Safdie, will be released on December 25, as per Variety. The supporting cast includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion and Fran Drescher.

The makers will release the film's trailer on Wednesday.

Timothee has gone through intense training for his role in the upcoming film 'Marty Supreme', where he plays real-life ping pong legend Marty Reisman.

According to the film's cinematographer, Darius Khondji, Chalamet trained "for months and months" to prepare for the part. Khondji revealed this while speaking to Variety on the sidelines of the Doha Film Institute's Qumra workshop.

Khondji said he hasn't seen the final film yet, but, "Everything I hear is spectacular. The shooting was so hard and crazy."

Ping pong legend Reisman was known for his unique personality and skills, having started out as a street hustler in New York before winning over 20 major ping pong titles between 1946 and 2002. Chalamet worked hard to look and move like a real professional."...because you can do anything, any camera tricks you want, but you need to have a core. He wanted to be like a real [professional] ping pong player when he started shooting," Khondji told Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor