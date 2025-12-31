First Poster Out: Riddhi Kumar as Anitha Adds Quiet Charm to Prabhas’ The RajaSaab

After the grand response on the second trailer of the film, the makers of India’s biggest upcoming horror fantasy film the Rajasaab, have unveiled the first poster of Riddhi Kumar as Anitha, offering audiences their first glimpse of her character in the Prabhas starrer. The poster presents Anitha as someone who carries herself with ease and confidence, and someone who adds life to the movie.

In the poster, Riddhi Kumar stands out for her natural screen presence. There’s a calm grace in the way she has been styled and presented, and her look draws attention without being loud. In the film Riddhi is rumoured to be one of the love interest of Prabhas, her character is someone who is composed, strong, and quietly impactful someone who holds her own in the larger world of the film. And it will be great to watch them

Romancing onscreen.

Meanwhile, excitement around The RajaSaab is at an all-time high following the release of the second trailer which dropped two days ago and has been receiving an enthusiastic response from fans. Audiences are going gaga over the visuals, scale, and mood of the film, with many praising the shift in tone and the immersive horror-fantasy world.

With the songs and both trailers striking a chord, anticipation for the film’s release continues to grow. Fans are particularly eager to see Prabhas in a slightly lighter yet layered avatar, while the ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt in a key role adds further depth to the narrative.

Written and directed by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is produced by People Media Factory. The film stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, and is set to release theatrically on 9th January 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.