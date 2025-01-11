First single from Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Veera Dheera Sooran – Part 2’ released

Chennai, Jan 11 ‘Kalloorum’, the first single from director S U Arun Kumar’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Veera Dheera Sooran - Part 2’, featuring one of south India’s biggest stars Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, has now been released by its makers.

The number, penned by Vivek and crooned by eminent singers Shweta Mohan and Haricharan, is a romantic melody picturised on Vikram and Dushara Vijayan.

The melodious song composed by young National Award winning music director G.V. Prakash Kumar has caught the attention of music lovers and fans of the actor.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had released a visual glimpse and a teaser of the film earlier. Both the visual glimpse and the teaser garnered millions of views, raising expectations from the film, which promises to be an explosive action entertainer.

From what has been revealed so far, Vikram plays a simple common man, owning a grocery store while S J Suryah plays a senior police officer in the film.

Interestingly, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, which has an ensemble star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan, will have its second part released first.

Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that the shooting of the second part has already been wrapped up. Post-production work is now on in full swing, with rumours doing the rounds in the industry that the film is gearing up for release by the end of this month.

While the film has cinematography by Theni Eswar, it has music by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Editing has been taken care of by G.K. Prasanna. Art direction for the film is by C.S. Balachandar. Riya Shibu of HR Pictures is producing this film, an edge-of-seat action thriller.

