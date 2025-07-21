First single from Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ to release on July 27

Chennai, July 21 The makers of director, actor Dhanush's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Idly Kadai', on Monday announced that the first single from the film would release on July 27 this year.

Dawn Pictures, the production house producing the film, made the announcement on its timeline on X. It said, "Time to hit the drums, the celebration begins on 27th July. #IdlyKadai - First single loading. A @gvprakash Musical. Worldwide in Cinemas from October 1."

Taking to his X timeline, Dhanush wrote, "Idli kadai first single update" and shared a poster that said, 'First single - A G V Prakash musical. The celebration begins on 27th July."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had wrapped up shooting in April this year. The unit completed the shooting of the film in Bangkok. Sources say the unit canned in Bangkok a crucial sequence, which required the presence of all the actors in the film.

The makers of the film had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they chose to postpone the release to October 1.

Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

The makers have also confirmed that Shalini Pandey will be playing a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idly Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, is being directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

