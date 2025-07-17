"First time experienced such love...": 'Squid Game' star Lee Byung-hun on how his life changed post success of Netflix show

Seoul [South Korea], July 17 : Lee Byung-hun's evolution as an actor is a fascinating journey that reflects his versatility, unique choice of roles, and growth in the South Korean film industry in the past three decades. And with 'Squid Game', his popularity has elevated to the next level.

Lee Byung-hun's masked antagonist, known as The Front Man, remains one of the most intriguing aspects of the series.

In a recent interview with ANI, he opened up about the impact that the success of Squid Game has had on his career.

"I've been working on a lot of different projects, including some in Hollywood. But still, this is truly my first time experiencing such a magnitude of love and support from the global audience. We were almost taken aback by the incredible response we received," Lee Byung-hun shared.

"I believe that with the help of streamers, great stories can emerge from anywhere in the world. It's not limited to Korea; people everywhere can create and share incredible narratives, and I truly love that. I'm also very grateful for this development because maybe I would get a bigger choice or option to choose from when it comes to doing work and projects, including in Hollywood," he added.

Lee Byung-hun also shared his experience collaborating with veteran actor Lee Jung-jae on the Netflix show.

"We have both been in this industry for a long time, and there have been many occasions when we have encountered each other. We would often go out for dinner and share drinks, so we knew each other quite well. However, this was the first time we collaborated as actors. Working with him felt like coming home," Lee Byung-hun said.

'Squid Game' premiered on Netflix in 2021. The first season was nominated for 17 Emmys, with the show winning six awards. The second season came out in December last year. And now, 'Squid Game' has broken a new record for Netflix with the recent debut of its third and final season. Over the first three days, the smash-hit Korean drama drew 60.1 million views, setting a new high for the streamer, as per Variety.

