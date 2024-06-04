"First time taken seriously...": Miley Cyrus opens up about Grammy success

Washington [US], June 4 : Miley Cyrus, the pop sensation known for her eclectic style and powerful vocals, recently shared her candid thoughts about her Grammy success, shedding light on the journey that led her to finally feel "taken seriously" at the prestigious awards ceremony.

In her recent interview obtained by Variety, Cyrus expressed her surprise at receiving her first-ever Grammy for her hit single 'Flowers,' stating, "No shade, but I've been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?"

Despite a prolific career spanning two decades and eight studio albums, Cyrus felt a sense of validation with her recent Grammy wins, emphasizing her pride in her accomplishments.

She questioned the metrics of recognition in the industry, highlighting the disconnect between her impact on culture and her past nominations.

Cyrus' Grammy success with her album 'Endless Summer Vacation' marked a significant milestone in her career, earning nominations for multiple categories including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The lead single 'Flowers' received widespread acclaim. During her performance of 'Flowers' at the Grammys ceremony, Cyrus channelled the spirit of Tina Turner, delivering a powerful rendition that captivated audiences.

However, she didn't hesitate to call out the audience for their apparent lack of enthusiasm, questioning, "Why are you acting like you don't know this song?" as per Variety.

Reflecting on her performance, Cyrus revealed the inner turmoil she faces as an artist, admitting to performing out of fear.

Despite her seasoned experience, the pressure of performing on such a grand stage continues to evoke a sense of vulnerability and bravery in Cyrus.

In addition to her solo endeavours, Cyrus recently collaborated with music icon Beyonce on the track 'II Most Wanted' from the album 'Cowboy Carter.'

The collaboration, rooted in their shared southern roots, symbolizes a dream come true for Cyrus, who expressed her joy in not just singing but also writing for Beyonce, as per what she said in the interview obtained by Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor