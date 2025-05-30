"Firsts are always special": Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Bollywood debut

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 30 : Late Rishi Kapoor and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is currently busy shooting for her debut film with comedian Kapil Sharma in Shimla.

Amidst her busy schedule, Riddhima on Friday, took to Instagram and expressed her happiness over the bond she created with over 200 people on the sets.

"Firsts are always special. Because it's those very 'firsts' that form the blue print of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives. For 52 days, over 200 people came together to tell this heart warming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens," she wrote.

Neetu Kapoor, Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar and Aditi Mittal are also a part of the movie.

Riddhima shared a few pictures with her film's cast and crew as well.

"Parivar," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Riddhima also received a shout out from her co-actor and child artist, Vidhaan Sharma.

"As this beautiful journey comes to an end, I recollect all the wonderful moments we shared, the silly jokes we laughed on, the mindful games we played together, the warmth you gave when nobody was around. There is only one thing more precious than our time and that's who we spend it on and I am glad that I spent it with you. Love you always, Riddhima ma'am. So much learnt from you and all that you gave selflessly will be etched forever in my heart," Vidhaan posted.

The film's title and release date have not been disclosed by the makers yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor